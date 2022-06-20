Tree kills man on NY highway

article

A man is dead after a tree fell on the pickup truck he was riding in on a New York highway. It happened Sunday afternoon on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes in Stony Point, just before Exit 16. The tree sliced through a red pick-up truck with three people inside.

New York State Police Troopers on the scene say a man who was a passenger died at the scene.

They added that the driver was rushed by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. The rear passenger was also taken to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance.

The winds were gusty for much of the afternoon in the area. The northbound Palisades Parkway was shut down into the evening.