Large tree falls onto Tesla in Teaneck, trapping passengers and injuring 3

A large tree fell from a home in Teaneck, New Jersey Thursday morning, striking a vehicle with people inside.

Emergency crews responded after a 911 call came in at 8:02 a.m. reporting the incident near Sussex Road and Churchill Road. Police said the tree landed on a vehicle carrying two passengers and pedestrians walking nearby.

Township Manager Jaclyn Hashmat said two people inside a Tesla trapped under the tree were taken to the hospital and three others were treated at the scene. Authorities confirmed all injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police Chief Andrew McGurr said some people were initially trapped under the tree. "We’re fortunate that the injuries were not severe as we originally worried," he said.

Teaneck Department of Public Works crews worked to remove the massive limbs from the roadway as investigators worked to determine what caused the tree to fall.

A nearby resident said she heard "a very weird sound" around 8 a.m. and at first thought it was an earthquake. She recalled hearing a woman screaming, "Let me out, let me out," before running outside to see the tree had fallen.

