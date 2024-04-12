Travis Kelce delivers surprise graduation speech with beer in hand

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce delivered a graduation speech with a beer in hand as he and brother Jason were awarded their University of Cincinnati diplomas during a surprise ceremony on Thursday.

The surprise ceremony featuring the brothers, who had missed their own commencement ceremonies years prior due to their NFL careers, was seen by many as the culmination of the weekend’s events.

Kelce’s words of wisdom to graduating students? "You gotta fight for your right to party!" he said, with a beer in hand.

Along with the ceremony, the Kelce brothers celebrated Alumni Weekend at their alma mater by recording an episode of their podcast, "New Heights Live: We Gotta Talk About It," at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena, according to a local report.

The University of Cincinnati, Ohio, administration commemorated the occasion on X, saying, "A surprise commencement we’ll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up those diplomas!"