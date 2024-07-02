Expand / Collapse search

Travelers hit by delays at Newark Liberty Airport amid air traffic controller shortage

By
Published  July 2, 2024 10:26pm EDT
Newark
FOX 5 NY

Delays at Newark Liberty Airport

An air traffic controller shortage at Newark Liberty Airport caused major delays for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY - Delays ballooned at Newark Liberty Airport for the second day this week, stalling the holiday welcome to the tri-state for travelers.

The FAA said that the delays were due to a shortage of air traffic controllers covering the region, which could cause even more travel turbulence in Newark.

The FAA is starting to reduce the number of air traffic controllers covering Newark's airspace from 33 to 24, relocating them to Philadelphia, according to the Air Traffic Controllers' union's president, Joe Segretto.  

"Operating with 24 controllers instead of 33 is a tremendous impact. It's 30% less of our workforce. We need to staff the midnight shifts. We need to staff day shifts, and the evening shift as well," Segretto explained.

Related

How Boeing's latest crisis could affect your summer travel plans
article

How Boeing's latest crisis could affect your summer travel plans

The CEO of Boeing surprised lawmakers when he told them his company has not taken any new orders in two months. The airplane maker is also struggling to fill current orders. That puts more pressure on its customers, including Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

Segretto says he strongly opposes the transition, predicting serious consequences for travelers in and out of Newark.

"We need to staff the midnight shifts. We need to staff day shifts, and the evening shift as well. So, you know, when you reduce down from 33 to 24, there's going to be a tremendous impact in the amount of staffing that we have daily," he shared. 

More than five million Americans are expected to travel by plane this Independence Day week, according to AAA. 