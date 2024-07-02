Travelers hit by delays at Newark Liberty Airport amid air traffic controller shortage

Delays ballooned at Newark Liberty Airport for the second day this week, stalling the holiday welcome to the tri-state for travelers.

The FAA said that the delays were due to a shortage of air traffic controllers covering the region, which could cause even more travel turbulence in Newark.

The FAA is starting to reduce the number of air traffic controllers covering Newark's airspace from 33 to 24, relocating them to Philadelphia, according to the Air Traffic Controllers' union's president, Joe Segretto.

"Operating with 24 controllers instead of 33 is a tremendous impact. It's 30% less of our workforce. We need to staff the midnight shifts. We need to staff day shifts, and the evening shift as well," Segretto explained.

Segretto says he strongly opposes the transition, predicting serious consequences for travelers in and out of Newark.

More than five million Americans are expected to travel by plane this Independence Day week, according to AAA.