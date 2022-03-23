Trash fire burns parked vehicles in Manhattan

A fire damaged at least three parked vehicles in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Videos posted on Citizen.com showed flames engulfing two cars and torching a U-Haul van on First Avenue near East 38th Street in Murray Hill. A few loud bangs could be heard on the video as the fire progressed.

The FDNY responded to a trash fire that had spread to the vehicles just after 9:15 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire, the department said.

No one was hurt.

Advertisement