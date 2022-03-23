Expand / Collapse search

Trash fire burns parked vehicles in Manhattan

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Murray Hill
Manhattan vehicle fire

A fire engulfed a van and two cars that were parked on First Avenue in Manhattan on Wednesday night. (Video source: Citizen.com)

NEW YORK - A fire damaged at least three parked vehicles in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Videos posted on Citizen.com showed flames engulfing two cars and torching a U-Haul van on First Avenue near East 38th Street in Murray Hill. A few loud bangs could be heard on the video as the fire progressed.

The FDNY responded to a trash fire that had spread to the vehicles just after 9:15 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire, the department said. 

No one was hurt.

