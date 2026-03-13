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Over 80% of subway riders prefer 2-person crews on trains, poll finds

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Published  March 13, 2026 4:28pm EDT
NYC Subway
FOX 5 NY
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The Brief

    • The Transport Workers Union reports that a poll conducted by the Honan Strategy Group reveals that 87% of people support the idea of both a train operator and a conductor riding the subway.
    • "Most riders view conductors as essential front-line workers because they deter crime with their uniformed presence, they summon police and other first responders when needed and are trained for emergencies such as train evacuations."

NEW YORK - Over 80% of subway riders would prefer trains to have two-person crews, according to a recent poll.

A conductor operates a subway car in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. New York City Transit reported 12 million people entered the subway during the last work week, down 0.5% from the previous week. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomber

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2-person crews on subways

What we know:

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) reports that a poll conducted by the Honan Strategy Group reveals that 87% of people support the idea of both a train operator and a conductor riding the subway.

"Most riders view conductors as essential front-line workers because they deter crime with their uniformed presence, they summon police and other first responders when needed and are trained for emergencies such as train evacuations."

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Six out of ten riders oppose moving to one-person subway crews, and the same number of people are against fully automated trains.

Local perspective:

The MTA currently has a few smaller shuttles running without any conductors, a method referred to as "one-person train operation."

MTA rules and regulations from 2016 state that "train operators assigned to One-Person Train Operation service will assume full responsibility for all aspects of the operation of their trains."

The Source: This article includes results from a poll commissioned by the Transport Workers Union.

NYC Subway