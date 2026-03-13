Over 80% of subway riders prefer 2-person crews on trains, poll finds

The Brief The Transport Workers Union reports that a poll conducted by the Honan Strategy Group reveals that 87% of people support the idea of both a train operator and a conductor riding the subway. "Most riders view conductors as essential front-line workers because they deter crime with their uniformed presence, they summon police and other first responders when needed and are trained for emergencies such as train evacuations."



Over 80% of subway riders would prefer trains to have two-person crews, according to a recent poll.

A conductor operates a subway car in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. New York City Transit reported 12 million people entered the subway during the last work week, down 0.5% from the previous week. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomber Expand

2-person crews on subways

What we know:

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) reports that a poll conducted by the Honan Strategy Group reveals that 87% of people support the idea of both a train operator and a conductor riding the subway.

"Most riders view conductors as essential front-line workers because they deter crime with their uniformed presence, they summon police and other first responders when needed and are trained for emergencies such as train evacuations."

Six out of ten riders oppose moving to one-person subway crews, and the same number of people are against fully automated trains.

Local perspective:

The MTA currently has a few smaller shuttles running without any conductors, a method referred to as "one-person train operation."

MTA rules and regulations from 2016 state that "train operators assigned to One-Person Train Operation service will assume full responsibility for all aspects of the operation of their trains."