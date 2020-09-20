Train derails in Manhattan after striking debris on tracks, 3 injured

article

A northbound A train derailed after hitting debris on the tracks in Chelsea, leaving three people injured, authorities said Sunday morning.

The derailment happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the 14th Street and Eighth Avenue station in Manhattan. Interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said the train hit debris as it was pulling into the station, “resulting in a wheel leaving the track.”

A Fire Department spokesperson said three passengers suffered minor injuries in the derailment. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the other two declined treatment.

The derailment caused major delays for trains that use the 14th Street station, including the A, C, D, E and F trains.

Police said the train derailed after someone threw debris from a construction project onto the tracks. A 30-year-old man was arrested; charges against him were pending.

The derailment shut down power and disrupted service on the Eighth Avenue line. Riders were safely evacuated from another train that was stuck in the tunnel near 34th Street when the power went out, transit officials said.

With the Associated Press.