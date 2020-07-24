Trail camera captures high-definition footage of black bear and cubs 'scent marking' in Maine woods

A high-definition trail camera in Oxford County, Maine, caught a black bear mother boogieing down on a tree as part of a lengthy “scent-marking” back scratch in the woods on June 21, while her cubs looked on.

The black bear can be seen scent marking, wherein a bear rubs their shoulders and back on a tree, wooden post, or utility pole, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Bears use scent-marking to communicate with each other in what researchers call chemical signaling.

Wildlife photographer Colin Chase shared the video, captured with a Browning Trail Camera, on his YouTube channel, calling it “cuteness overload.”