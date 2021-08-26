Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
4
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County

'Tragic accident': 3-year-old Alabama boy dies after being found in hot car

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Alabama
FOX 5 NY
A photo on GoFundMe shows Jonathan Milam. article

A photo on GoFundMe shows Jonathan Milam.

A 3-year-old Alabama boy died after being found unresponsive in a hot car outside his family’s home, authorities said.

Investigators in Cullman County were working to figure out how Jonathan Milam got into or was left inside the car on Sunday.  Temperatures were in the 90s and the real-feel temperatures were in the triple digits at the time.

The little boy was rushed to Cullman Regional Medical Center but it was too late to save his life.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family.

No charges have been filed and the sheriff's office told local media that it appears to be a "tragic accident."

There have been 17 incidents of a child dying in a hot car this year according to KidsandCars.org.  The latest happened on Tuesday when a 4-year-old boy got into a car in East Manchester, Pennsylvania and died.