'Tragic accident': 3-year-old Alabama boy dies after being found in hot car

A 3-year-old Alabama boy died after being found unresponsive in a hot car outside his family’s home, authorities said.

Investigators in Cullman County were working to figure out how Jonathan Milam got into or was left inside the car on Sunday. Temperatures were in the 90s and the real-feel temperatures were in the triple digits at the time.

The little boy was rushed to Cullman Regional Medical Center but it was too late to save his life.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family.

No charges have been filed and the sheriff's office told local media that it appears to be a "tragic accident."

There have been 17 incidents of a child dying in a hot car this year according to KidsandCars.org. The latest happened on Tuesday when a 4-year-old boy got into a car in East Manchester, Pennsylvania and died.