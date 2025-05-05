New traffic patterns in Astoria are 'a headache'

The Brief NYC's Department of Transportation has turned 31st Avenue into a one-way street. The change was made to accommodate the growing number of cyclists in the area. Residents are displeased with the change, pointing to potential safety concerns.



New traffic patterns around 31 Ave. and 35 St. in Astoria, Queens are "a headache."

Two-ways turned one-way street

What we know:

New York City's Department of Transportation (DOT) converted 31st Avenue into a one-way street, going from 35th to Steinway Street, to benefit cyclists. The DOT cited a 94 percent growth in daily cycling from 2012 to 2022 – the Department also stated one of their most frequently heard safety concerns in the area is a lack of protected bike lanes.

A page of the DOT's Queens Community board.

Cyclists are pleased with the newly created bike boulevard, noting "an increased sense of security and a greater inclination to use bicycles for daily commutes."

However, the redesign is also causing tie-ups for most vehicles driving through the area.

"I don't think there's enough cyclists and pedestrians for them to shut down a two-way street" — Coffee shop owner Ismael Alvarez

Traffic nightmare

Residents are also expressing concerns over the redesign. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini spoke with a few.

"We do get ambulances on the block every now and then," said John Crane, who lives on 35th Street. He and his fiancé, Carmela Cruz, think the DOT's decision could be a safety risk for those in the area.

"People were getting so frustrated that they were just ignoring the new traffic pattern and going straight into the bike lane," Cruz told Bertini.

"I haven't found anybody that likes it," Ismael Alvarez, owner of a coffee shop on 31 and 35, said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Transportation told FOX 5 in a statement, "There is active construction underway on 31st Avenue as NYC DOT works to complete the first phase of its planned redesign of the corridor – and all road users should use caution when traveling through work zones."

Officials add that they will continue to monitor 31st Avenue closely during and after implementation to make any adjustments needed.