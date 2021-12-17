'Toys of Hope' asks for donations to help deliver gifts to kids across Long Island

For more than 25 years, Toys of Hope has been providing Christmas gifts to kids all across Long Island. But this year, it too is in need.

"This is the one thing they look forward to - seeing the Toys of Hope truck pull up," said Melissa Doktofsky, founder of Toys of Hope.

But the truck used to get kids their gifts has seen better days.

"Santa got into an accident," said Brian Hansen, director of operations with Toys of Hope. "I was delivering toys. Now the truck is totaled."

Luckily no one got hurt. But with a sleigh out of service - delivering presents is difficult.

"I don’t know how we’ll survive and stay open. It’s literally impossible," Doktofsky said. "We can’t deliver out of a car."

Right now Toys of Hope is borrowing an SUV until they raise enough money to buy Santa a new sleigh - they hope it happens before Christmas so they don’t let the community down.

If you want to help Toys Of Hope, you can donate to their GoFundMe

"It’s the lifeline of Toys of Hope," Hansen said. "We don’t have a truck, we don’t get the donations."

Toys of Hope American Giving Project has already given to 31,000 people this holiday season and they’ve committed to at least another 62,000 just here on Long Island by January 6.

And it’s not just toys - the nonprofit also distributes warm clothing, food, hygiene products as well as pet supplies.

For now people are dropping everything off at this home that’s doubling as Santa’s workshop while those in need stop by to personally pick out gifts for the holidays.

"There’s no holiday for us," Hansen said. "It’s the smiles on people’s faces. That’s our holiday."

With each dollar donated they’re one step closer to being back on the road.

"There’s nothing going to stop us," Doktofsky said. "If I have to pull a wagon and get the toys to these people, I will."