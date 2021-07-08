Toyota will stop donating to lawmakers who objected to 2020 election certification

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
21
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Toyota will stop donating to lawmakers who objected to 2020 election certification

By Catherine Park
Published 
FOX TV Digital Team

WASHINGTON - Following an advertisement released by the Lincoln Project, a staunch anti-Trump group, on Twitter targeting Toyota for financially supporting Republicans who objected the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College win, the automaker announced on Thursday it will no longer make contributions to those members. 

"We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders. We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election," the company’s statement read, in part. 

The response came after the Lincoln Project released a video which claimed Toyota made donations to 37 Republican lawmakers who objected to Biden’s victory. 

The Lincoln Project, founded in 2019 by former GOP political consultants, says it aims to fight against "Trumpism," claiming the United States’ democracy depends on it. 

RELATED: House to vote on forming new committee to investigate Capitol riot 

Following Toyota’s Thursday announcement, the Lincoln Project tweeted that the car company "made the right choice today." 

"They put democracy ahead of transactional politics. We hope that the rest of Corporate America will follow their lead," the Lincoln Project tweeted. 

The ad is scheduled to run in the same markets as Toyota’s top 20 dealerships and will also run locally on FOX Business and CNBC in New York and Plano, Texas, according to the New York Times. 

RELATED: Trump takes stage in Ohio, repeats false election claims 

In January, dozens of big companies, including Toyota, announced their commitment to democracy following the deadly siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and pledged to avoid donating money to the 147 lawmakers who objected to Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from then-President Donald Trump. 

It was a striking gesture by some of the most familiar names in business but, as it turns out, it was largely an empty one. 

Six months later, many of those companies have resumed funneling cash to political action committees that benefit the election efforts of lawmakers whether they objected to the election certification or not. 

Toyota dealership1

Toyota dealership U.S.A.

Toyota donated $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year despite the company's pledge, according to data compiled by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington

The money given to Republican groups by companies that pledged not to support objectors is small compared with the huge amounts of cash given overall. Walmart’s $60,000 contribution to the GOP Senate and House committees is just a fraction of the company’s overall political spending on both parties, which last year topped $5 million. 

Companies often give money to Democrats and Republicans alike as they try to cultivate good relations with whichever party is in power. The companies behind the pledges are no exception. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.