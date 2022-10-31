Toyota to limit smart keys for new cars

Automaker Toyota will cut the number of smart keys customers get with new cars from two to one.

The car company says it's going to replace one of the keys with an old mechanical style of key.

The company blames a computer ship shortage for the issue.

Toyota says the move is temporary in order to get cars to customers more quickly. The company says it will provide more of the smart keys to customers as they become more available.

The key change applies to 14 models of Toyotas.

Shortages of computer chips continue to hamper production and shipments across the auto industry.

Toyota says that due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, the planned global production volume for November is expected to be approximately 800,000 vehicles and the full-year production forecast will be lower than previously planned.

The company said: "...we will continue to closely examine the supply of parts and work with related parties to consider all possible measures to ensure that we can deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date."