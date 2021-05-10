Tourist stabbed in New York City subway

A man is under arrest in connection with the stabbing on a train at a Lower Manhattan subway station.

It happened about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday on a downtown 2 train at the Chambers Street subway station.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach with an apparent screwdriver.

The victim's wife reportedly pointed out the suspect to police at the station and he was taken into custody.

It was unclear what charges he was facing.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital. He was expected to survive.

The Transit Workers Union and the MTA are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to deploy more police officers into the subway system following an increase in attacks on riders and transit workers.

"My members are in the hospital getting stabbed, getting punched, getting spit on," said Tony Utano, President of the TWU Local 100, at a news conference last week.

The NYPD says so far this year there have been 300 felony assaults in the subway system. The union says that is up 44 percent compared to 3 years ago.

"We don't need the police upstairs, we don't need them by the turnstile, we need them where the crimes are happening on the platform. When that train pulls in, there should be a police officer by the conductor, there should be a police officer by the train operator, because that's where it's happening," Utano said.

However, Mayor de Blasio insists that the subways are safe, saying no real New Yorker fears New York City subways.