Tourist helicopter crashes into Medellín rooftop, all 6 onboard survive

Six people onboard a helicopter miraculously survived after it spun out of control and crashed into a rooftop in Medellín, Colombia.

The crash happened on Monday and was captured on video.

Eyewitnesses said the tourist helicopter was trying to land.

Video of the aftermath showed the wreckage of the helicopter hanging off the side of the building and first responders at the scene.

The people onboard included four passengers, a pilot and co-pilot who escaped largely unscathed, but the co-pilot did suffer a broken leg, TeleMedellin reported.

The chopper was trying to return to the roof of a restaurant where it launches excursions to sites outside the city.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.