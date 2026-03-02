article

The Brief A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the New York City area this week. The best chance to see totality will be at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. This will be the last visible total lunar eclipse until 2028.



New Yorkers willing to wake up early enough could catch a glimpse of the "blood moon."

When is the ‘Blood Moon’ 2026?

What we know:

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the New York City area early Tuesday morning as the Earth makes its way between the sun and moon.

The astronomical phenomenon will cast a reddish glow, resulting in what is also called a "blood moon."

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 8: A full blood moon, also known as a corn moon, sets over the 7 train in Sunnyside, New York City, United States, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This will be the last total lunar eclipse visible anywhere on Earth until 2028.

What time will the ‘blood moon’ begin? Viewing times for NYC

Timeline:

The eclipse will be visible on Tuesday during the early morning hours, with totality lasting about 58 minutes:

3:44 a.m. – Eclipse begins

4:50 a.m. – Partial eclipse becomes visible

6:25 a.m. – Total eclipse begins

6:28 a.m. – Moon begins to set

The best time for Philadelphia to see totality will be at 6:29 a.m.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service describes lunar eclipses as the moment the sun casts Earth's shadow on the Moon.

For it to be a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon must pass into the Earth's umbral shadow.

Is it safe to look at a total lunar eclipse?

What you can do:

Unlike a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye, or through binoculars or a telescope.