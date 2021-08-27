Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
4
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:19 PM EDT until FRI 10:15 PM EDT, Sullivan County

Parents must pay son $30,441 for tossing his porn collection

By AP Staff
Published 
Legal News
Associated Press
article

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney's decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines, and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking's parents also must pay $14,500 to their son's attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

"Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an email.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App