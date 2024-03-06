Torso found in Bronx apartment: NYC police

A human torso was discovered inside a Bronx building Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said they responded to a wellness check at a building on Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in Highbridge around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the torso at the location and are determining the identity of the deceased.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This gruesome discovery comes as authorities on Long Island arrested two men and two women after body parts were discovered scattered throughout parks in Bethpage and Babylon.

There is no indication that the Long Island case is connected to the Bronx case.