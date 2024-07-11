Tornadoes in New York: Beryl remnants cause 'significant damage'

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl triggered a regional tornado outbreak in upstate New York on Thursday night, before finally heading back out to sea.

Tornado in NY

In western New York, tornadoes left homes damaged and trees uprooted in Chautauqua and Erie counties.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the town of Eden was placed under a state of emergency due to widespread damage.

This photo provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home and power lines in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

"Significant damage has been incurred at a number of farms, especially barns, which are a total loss, and animals are injured," Poloncarz posted on social media. "Thankfully there are no reports of human injuries."

Despite the damage, the tornado rated an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with estimated peak wind gusts of 85 mph.

This photo provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

At the height of the storms, more than 10,000 power outages were reported in the immediate region, with nearly 50,000 outages reported in the Northeast.

Poloncarz promised the cleanup would be immediate in the hard-hit areas.

Tornado warning

This image provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home and power lines in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

The tornado forecast for Thursday was the most potent for central New York since 2006, and more than 40 tornado warnings were sounded for the region.

FOX Weather's Andrew Wulfeck, Scott Sistek and Chris Oberholtz, as well as the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.