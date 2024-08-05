A waterspout spun off Lake Erie and into downtown Buffalo, New York, on Monday, damaging at least one building in an unexpected weather story that no one had on their bingo cards to start the workweek.

Video from the National Weather Service Buffalo office shows the waterspout spinning in Lake Erie and then coming onshore in LaSalle Park.

Buffalo police said a report of a possible tornado came in around 12:50 p.m.

According to Erie County, the waterspout continued onto Niagara Street where it ripped off the roof of a building. The video shows debris being lofted into the air around the tornado as drivers continue traveling, not seeing the vortex was there.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

There were several damaged buildings and traffic lights without power after the twister but no one was injured, according to police.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, Erie County was at a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Monday. Beginning Monday morning, a cold front moved into the area, bringing active weather, including thunderstorms. A Thunderstorm Warning and Marine Warnings were in place for Buffalo at the time, including the possibility of waterspouts.

Waterspouts are fairly common on the Great Lakes, but it is rare to see one move ashore. These whirlwinds form when cold air moves across warmer water and are usually short-lived.

Storyful contributed to this report.

Read more on FOX Weather.