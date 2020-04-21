Tornado Warning expires for parts of NYC, Nassau, Westchester
UPDATE: The National Weather Service Tornado Warning for southern Westchester County, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Nassau County has expired.
The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving east through the New York area at 50 mph.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed," NWS said. "Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
"IMMEDIATELY go indoors and/or to the lowest flood of your building for shelter," an alert from NYC said. "Stay away from windows."
FROM NOTIFY NYC: During an Outage
- Stay clear of downed power lines
- Turn off all appliances
- Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
- Do not use generators indoors
- If you have a disability/access needs, or use life sustaining equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.
