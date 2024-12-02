The Brief New York saw a population decline of more than 100,000 in 2023. The U.S. South attracted the most people to its region last year, "largely led by more affordable conditions and opportunities." The 2024 Migration Trends report by the National Association of Realtors showed that southern states like Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas were big winners.



The U.S. South attracted the most Americans to move to the region last year, including thousands of New Yorkers.

The National Association of Realtors' 2024 Migration Trends report, released last week , shows that southern states like Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas were big winners in domestic migration patterns – "largely led by more affordable conditions and opportunities."

Here's what to know about the report and where New Yorkers moved to in 2023:

Reasons why people moved

According to the report, also citing U.S. Census Bureau data, 42% of these moves were driven by housing reasons.

Another 26% cited family reasons, 16% for employment reasons, and only 1% moved due to climate-related reasons.

Where people moved from in 2023

According to Census Bureau data, New York shed 101,984 people last year. Even though more than 302,000 people moved to the state in 2023, it lost more than 481,000.

In 2023, Hawaii (-4,261), Illinois (-32,826), Louisiana (-14,274), California (-75,423), Oregon (-6,021), Pennsylvania (-10,408), and West Virginia (-3,964) also all saw their populations fall.

Where New Yorkers moved to in 2023 (top states):

Below is the estimated total number of movers from New York in 2023:

Florida: 71,138 New Jersey: 55,926 Pennsylvania: 42,637 California: 35,062 Texas: 29,610 North Carolina: 29,175 Connecticut: 28,181 Georgia: 21,998 Massachusetts: 16,247 Virginia: 15,048

Top 10 states with largest net migration

Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia rounded out the top five states that had the largest net migration in 2023.

Tennessee came in at No. 6, followed by Arizona, Alabama and Oklahoma. Ohio rounded out the top 10 and was the only state north of the Mason-Dixon Line to land on it, after drawing in a net migration of 28,718.

According to the Census Bureau, the South, the nation's most populous region, is the only region to have maintained population growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth is largely attributed to migration, with 706,266 people added via net domestic migration.