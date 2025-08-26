This New York university ranks in top 10 US party schools for 2026
NEW YORK - If you’re looking to attend a college for its fun and entertainment, you may want to consider one of these schools.
The company Niche ranked the top party schools in the U.S. for 2026 by conducting a survey and analyzing other factors. In the survey, respondents were asked to rank the quality of the party scene at each school. Other factors that were analyzed included the school’s access to bars and restaurants, along with its athletics and Greek life.
University of California, Santa Barbara ranked No. 1 party school
By the numbers:
According to the findings, the University of California, Santa Barbara, was ranked the top party school in the nation. Last year, the school also ranked first.
This was followed by Florida State University and Tulane University.
Syracuse makes the top 10
Syracuse University ranked No.7 for "Top Party Schools in America" and also ranked No. 8 for "Best Greek Life Colleges in America," according to statistics from Niche. Syracuse was given a score of "A+" for its party scene.
The four-year university has about 15,000 total undergrad students.
Top party schools in the US: Data
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- Florida State University
- Tulane University
- University of Southern California
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Alabama
- Syracuse University
- University of Georgia
- Howard University
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Best colleges in 2025
Last year, WalletHub recently released its 2025 rankings of the best US colleges and universities. The study analyzed over 800 higher education institutions across 30 different metrics, including student selectivity, cost, faculty resources and career outcomes.
Top universities like Princeton, Yale, and Harvard continued to dominate, while smaller colleges like Swarthmore and Hamilton also made their mark.
