Top contenders for NYPD commissioner: Maddrey, Banks, and Caban lead discussions

The latest person rumored to be under consideration for NYPD Commissioner is city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

She spent about ten years as the NYPD's deputy commissioner of information technology under Mayor de Blasio. However, she was not a police officer who came up through the ranks.

"Having never done it really doesn't give you the credibility that you would need to lead a department the size of the NYPD."

Jillian Snider retired from the NYPD in 2020 after 14 years with the department and is currently an Adjunct Lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

She says Tisch is an unlikely replacement for Commissioner Keechant Sewell because she was never a cop.

Featured article

"She didn't serve in that position of police officer and I think you really need that in order to not only understand the job itself, to be able to relate to the officers in your department, but more importantly to understand all of what that job as an officer entails."

Other names being discussed are Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, the city's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, who is retired from the NYPD, and NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban who many believe is the likely choice.

Caban is the second highest-ranking member of the NYPD and has been on the job for more than 30 years.

"I think that right now he knows what's going on in this city. He's been working with Police Commissioner Sewell. He's been working with Mayor Adams' office. I do think to speed an expeditious transition and smooth for purposes of the department, I think he would be probably the best bet."

A smooth transition is critical as the city heads into the summer months.

"With that, historically we've seen increased crime rates, increased shootings, increased homicides."

Promoting from within tends to inspire the rank and file.

"Knowing it's someone who did their job is really moral boosting and seeing the issues with recruitment and retention of the NYPD right now, I think it would inspire a little hope."