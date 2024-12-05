Top 2024 holiday markets in NYC for unique gifts, festive finds

The Brief Winter Village at Bryant Park, Grand Central Holiday Fair and Union Square Markets are a few holiday markets returning to NYC. For the first time this year, Macy’s and Herald Square are getting holiday markets. Check out our list of the best holiday markets in NYC.



The holiday season has officially kicked off in New York City, and it's time to start tackling those shopping lists!

From clothes to delicious treats to handcrafted jewelry and stunning artwork, New York City's holiday markets are a great place to purchase your holiday gifts.

JUMP TO: WINTER VILLAGE AT BRYANT PARK | GRAND CENTRAL HOLIDAY FAIR | UNION SQUARE HOLIDAY MARKET | COLUMBUS CIRCLE HOLIDAY MARKET | GRAND HOLIDAY BAZAAR | MACY'S HOLIDAY SQUARE & HERALD HOLIDAY MARKET

Here's a list of some of the best holiday markets in New York City:

Bryant Park's Winter Village is now open daily until Sunday, Jan. 5 for the holiday season!

The 17,000-square-foot ice skating rink, which is free to use if you bring your own skates, always steals the spotlight.

A close second is the Winter Village, filled with festive holiday cheer and lots of yummy food.

Guests can also experience festive food and drinks in a private heated igloo near the ice skating rink and the Christmas tree. Each Cozy Igloo session lasts 90 minutes and includes a seasonal menu of food and drinks. Each igloo can host up to 8 guests, with packages available for 1-4 or 5–8 guests per igloo.

To learn more, click here.

Shoppers walk through the Urbanspace Holiday Shops at Bryant Park in New York, U.S., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release retail sales figures on December 15. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Bryant Park, 40th to 42nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenue

Spend the day at Grand Central's Holiday Fair exploring local vendors offering everything from Christmas ornaments to one-of-a-kind artwork.

This year, the fair features a highly-anticipated Uncommon Goods holiday pop-up on the bridge near the main concourse, along with an exclusive collection of Grand Central merchandise.

Some of this year's vendors include Abby May Jewerly, C JOSEPH NY, K.SMITH and LoveThyBeast. To see the full list of vendors and shopping directory, click here.

The fair is open now through Dec. 24.

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Hall. 89 E 42nd Street

From food to gifts, the Union Square Holiday Market has everything you need for the perfect gift.

This year's market features 185 vendors. Vendors include businesses such as Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths (eco-friendly Swedish dishcloths), Raw Spirit (female-led, socially conscious fragrances), and K2 Pearls (highly sought-after gemstones).

The Union Square Holiday Market runs now until Dec. 23.

Aerial view of people visiting Union Square holiday market as Christmas approaches on December 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Union Square

The Columbus Circle Holiday Market is a must-visit destination during the festive season, earning its reputation as one of the world’s top holiday markets.

Stroll through rows of unique vendors offering everything from gourmet treats to handcrafted gifts.

With over 100 artisans and designers showcasing handmade jewelry, artwork, home décor, and specialty foods, it’s the perfect spot to find thoughtful holiday treasures.

It's nestled near Central Park, this market is as iconic as NYC’s ice skating rinks, holiday shows, and dazzling window displays.

This year's market runs from Dec. 3 to 31.

A street market on the corner of Central Park at Columbus Circle, Manhattan, New York, USA. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Columbus Circle (59th St & Central Park West)

The Grand Holiday Bazaar is only open on select Sundays through Dec. 22.

The Holiday Bazaar is the only market that is indoors and outdoors with rotating merchants.

This year there are more than 150 vendors ranging in items from holiday decorations, candles, skincare, handmade jewelry and furniture, and more.

The Grand Holiday Bazaar said this year 100% of the profits are being donated to four local public schools, benefiting over 2,000 children.

Hours: Dec. 8, 15, and 22 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Location: 100 W 77th Street at Columbus Avenue

This year Macy’s and Herald Square are getting holiday markets!

One of the markets will be in the Macy's store and the other will be outside in Herald Square.

"Customers will be delighted with the immersive experience that will feature an exciting assortment of products, holiday gifts, and food and beverage from over 30 local businesses," Macy's said in a press release.

People walk past the Macy's Herald Square flagship store on November 29, 2024 in New York City. Black Friday sales will give economists a glimpse into consumers' holiday shopping mood. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Some holiday square stalls feature hot chocolate vendors, authentic Stroopwafels from Amsterdam, artisanal chocolates from Italy, Crumbl Cookies, and a variety of savory snacks.

Macy’s Holiday Square and Herald's Holiday Market are open now until Jan. 3, 2025.

To explore the Macy's Holiday Square map, click here.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: Herald Square