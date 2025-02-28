Tooth fairy tightens purse strings as payouts drop for second year
Even the Tooth Fairy is watching her budget.
The backstory:
According to the 2025 Delta Dental Original Tooth Fairy Poll®, the average payout for a lost tooth fell 14% over the past year, dropping from $5.84 to $5.01. This marks one of the biggest declines in the poll’s history.
The first tooth milestone also saw a cutback, with the payout dropping 12% from $7.09 to $6.24.
Despite the declining payouts, the Tooth Fairy still plays a role in teaching financial lessons, with 19% of parents saying the tradition helps their children understand the value of money.
How much is a tooth worth across the US?
By the numbers:
Not all regions saw the same drop in payouts. Tooth values vary by region, with the South taking the top spot this year:
- South: $5.71 (the only region to see an increase, up from $5.51 last year).
- West: $5.69 (fell 33%, returning to 2021 levels).
- Northeast: $4.59 (fell below $5.00 for the first time since 2020).
- Midwest: $3.46 (remains below the national average for the second year in a row).
Tooth Fairy payments no longer track the economy
Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll has followed the S&P 500’s performance, but in 2023 that trend changed.
Over the past year, while the average payout for a lost tooth fell 14%, the S&P 500 surged 26%. This divergence marks a shift from previous years when the Tooth Fairy’s generosity mirrored market trends.
The Source: This report is based on Delta Dental’s 2025 Original Tooth Fairy Poll, which surveyed 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12 between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, 2025. The S&P 500 trends referenced are based on January 2024 (4,746) and January 2025 (5,960) averages.