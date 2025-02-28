The Brief The average Tooth Fairy payout fell from $5.84 to $5.01, marking a 14% decline. First-tooth payouts also dropped 12%, down from $7.09 to $6.24. Despite the decrease, the Tooth Fairy’s payouts have increased 285% since 1998.



Even the Tooth Fairy is watching her budget.

Tooth Fairy payments take a dip for second straight year

The backstory:

According to the 2025 Delta Dental Original Tooth Fairy Poll®, the average payout for a lost tooth fell 14% over the past year, dropping from $5.84 to $5.01. This marks one of the biggest declines in the poll’s history.

The first tooth milestone also saw a cutback, with the payout dropping 12% from $7.09 to $6.24.

Despite the declining payouts, the Tooth Fairy still plays a role in teaching financial lessons, with 19% of parents saying the tradition helps their children understand the value of money.

How much is a tooth worth across the US?

By the numbers:

Not all regions saw the same drop in payouts. Tooth values vary by region, with the South taking the top spot this year:

South: $5.71 (the only region to see an increase, up from $5.51 last year).

West: $5.69 (fell 33%, returning to 2021 levels).

Northeast: $4.59 (fell below $5.00 for the first time since 2020).

Midwest: $3.46 (remains below the national average for the second year in a row).

Tooth Fairy payments no longer track the economy

Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll has followed the S&P 500’s performance, but in 2023 that trend changed.

Over the past year, while the average payout for a lost tooth fell 14%, the S&P 500 surged 26%. This divergence marks a shift from previous years when the Tooth Fairy’s generosity mirrored market trends.