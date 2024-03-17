Tompkins Square Park shooting: No arrests day after 2 innocent bystanders hurt

Two innocent bystanders were shot inside a popular NYC park on Saturday afternoon, and police are continuing to search for the suspects involved.

The victims, a 53-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were injured in the East Village's Tompkins Square Park when a man started firing his gun during an argument.

The man was shot in the buttocks and the woman was shot in the hip when gunfire erupted between the 7th and 9th Street entrances on the west side of the park. They were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

According to the New York Post, two men were arguing and one started to fire "four or five" shots.



"The suspect, believed to be about 5-foot-7 and wearing a black-colored tracksuit with white lettering across the chest, was last spotted running west on 9th Street, police sources said," the Post reported.