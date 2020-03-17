Tom Brady says he is done with Patriots

article

Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he is not going to play for the New England Patriots next season.

In a social media post, he said: "I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years with the franchise and won six Super Bowls.

"I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that," he stated in a Twitter post.

Brady is going to turn 43 in August but he's still expected to be in high demand for teams looking for a quarterback for the next few years.

In an Instagram post in January, Brady stated: "I still have more to prove" following his disappointing end to the season.

The uncertainty over where Brady is going to play has overshadowed other free agency options this winter.

Advertisement

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In 2001, Brady took over the starting job in New England and led the Patriots to an astounding 17 division titles since then. The Patriots played in 13 AFC Championship Games and won nine of them.

He never had a losing season in New England.