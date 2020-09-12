Tolls to increase on NJ’s three major highways Sunday

article

As summer comes to an end, tolls are set to increase on New Jersey’s three major toll roads just after midnight on Sunday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m, tolls will increase on the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway, and New Jersey Turnpike.

Tolls would rise by 36% on the turnpike, meaning the average trip which now costs $3.50 would rise to $4.80. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise by 27%, increasing the cost of an average trip by 30 cents. which now costs $1.11 would increase by 30 cents. Atlantic City Expressway tolls would increase an average of 57 cents.

The higher tolls will fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For more information, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has a toll calculator you can find here, and the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes can be found here.