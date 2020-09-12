Expand / Collapse search

Tolls to increase on NJ’s three major highways Sunday

New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - As summer comes to an end, tolls are set to increase on New Jersey’s three major toll roads just after midnight on Sunday.

Starting at 12:01 a.m, tolls will increase on the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway, and New Jersey Turnpike. 

Tolls would rise by 36% on the turnpike, meaning the average trip which now costs $3.50 would rise to $4.80. Garden State Parkway tolls would rise by 27%, increasing the cost of an average trip by 30 cents. which now costs $1.11 would increase by 30 cents. Atlantic City Expressway tolls would increase an average of 57 cents.

The higher tolls will fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For more information, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has a toll calculator you can find here, and the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes can be found here. 

