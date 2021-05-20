Toddler waves stuffed cat in front of Amur leopard at Philadelphia Zoo

A mom captured a sweet moment between her daughter and a rare leopard at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Lara Fraser shot a video on May 12 that shows 2-year-old Rylee having a "play date" with an Amur leopard and her favorite stuffed animal, Kitty.

Rylee waved the toy in front of the glass barrier housing the leopard and laughed hysterically as the big cat frantically wiped its paws on the glass.

(Credit: Lara Fraser via Storyful

Other visitors giggled and looked on in awe as the girl shared a special moment with one of nature’s rarest big cats.

According to the Philadelphia Zoo, there are only 100 Amur Leopards remaining in the wild.

This story was reported from Atlanta.