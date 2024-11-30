Police search for man on moped after 3-year-old girl critically injured in Bronx hit-and-run

A toddler in the Bronx was seriously injured in a hit-and-run after being struck by a moped illegally riding on the sidewalk, police said.

The incident happened on Friday around 1:00 p.m., on Holland Avenue.

Police said the 3-year-old girl was walking with her mother when the moped rider slammed into her.

Surveillance footage shows the rider fleeing the scene, limping away as the child was on the ground, injured.

The NYPD released footage of the suspect, described as a heavyset man with a medium complexion, last seen wearing an orange jacket, black sweatpants, and black sandals. He was riding a blue moped with black stripes. Witnesses said he fled north on Holland Avenue after the crash.

Neighbors expressed outrage over the rise of moped and bicycle riders using sidewalks illegally.

One resident told FOX 5 NY, "every day, you see this happening. If you say something, they want to fight you. That’s why no one speaks up."

FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino reports that the 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a fractured skull, a minor brain bleed, a deep forehead gash, and severe swelling in one eye, which remains swollen shut.

Despite the serious injuries, family members say she is doing better.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

The investigation remains ongoing.