Toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

By
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Flatbush
FOX 5 NY

Young boy mauled to death

A 19 month old boy was bitten and killed by the family dog in Flatbush, Brooklyn, said police.

NEW YORK - An investigation was underway into the mauling death of a young boy in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday about a child attacked by a dog inside 358 East 17 Street.

Cops found the 19-month-old boy with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder.  The boy was also bleeding heavily. The family dog was already confined to a room.

Police sources tell FOX 5 News that the boy was home alone with an older brother at the time of the attack.

EMS rushed the toddler to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control where its fate will be decided, according to police.

The father was being questioned by police.

The boy's name was not released.

