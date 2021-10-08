Toddler dies in fall out of Harlem window

A 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window of a building in Harlem.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at an apartment on 133th St. just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

They found Daniel Galeas unconscious and unresponsive in the rear of the building. It was believed that the boy fell from a 4th-floor window in the building.

EMS rushed the boy to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem but it was too late to save his life.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and police say their investigation is continuing.

The boy did not live in the building where he died. Police were not sure why he was at the 133rd St. building.

No other details were immediately available.