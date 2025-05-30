Todd Chrisley 'grateful' for Trump pardons, teases TV return

The Brief Reality TV star Todd Chrisley spoke publicly for the first time since he and his wife Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump and released from federal prison. The couple had been sentenced to 19 years in total after they were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. The family will reportedly return to television with a new series airing on Lifetime that will chronicle their legal fight and eventual release.



Reality TV star Todd Chrisley is looking forward to life after prison after he and his wife Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," are now back at their home in Nashville after being freed from federal prison. He and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke to the press for the first time on Friday to address the recent news. Julie Chrisley was absent from the briefing.

Todd Chrisley addresses Trump pardon

What they're saying:

Speaking at the press conference, Todd Chrisley thanked God, the Trump administration, and "every person who prayed for us."

He said that he would always be thankful to Savannah for the countless hours fighting for him after she left him in custody in Florida.

Savannah said that one of the first things they did after Todd was released was get on Facetime with Trump.

"It was a full circle moment," she said.

Todd said he was extremely grateful that he and his family were able to be together and eat together for the first time in a long while.

"I woke up the first morning, and I was looking around, and I'm like, ‘This is really real. I’m home,'" he said.

He said it was "overwhelming" the first time he was able to see Julie Chrisley for the first time in-person at home.

The reality star remained insistent on his innocence, saying that he had no remorse because he didn't do anything that would require remorse.

Todd and Julie Chrisley legal problems

The backstory:

The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion, obscuring their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living that authorities said included high-priced cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel.

Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy and left $20-plus million in unpaid loans. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The couple has consistently maintained their innocence, and their legal team has claimed the trial was marred by illegal searches, unreliable testimony, and biased prosecution.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump granted the couple full presidential pardons. Both were released from federal prison later that day.

Savannah Chrisley reunites with parents Todd and Julie

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, daughter Savannah Chrisley shared a video on Instagram showing her and Todd reunited after his release from the Florida prison where he served time.

Another video showed the father-daughter pair joking around in Nordstrom. Todd Chrisley is wearing a shopping bag on his head to try to avoid the paparazzi.

"I have been out for 12 hours, and I'm shopping," Todd said before whispering "I'm back."

Julie Chrisley was spotted by Fox News doing errands in Nashville on Thursday. In the photos, she is seen leaving a butcher store and smiling.

While Todd and Julie have not been seen together, Savannah Chrisley shared a story of the pair's legs on her Instagram story.

The caption was "Reunited and it feels so good."

What's next for the Chrisley family?

What's next:

Both Todd and Savannah said that they would "continue to fight" for the men and women experiencing "injustice" in the prison system.

"When I left that day - there was only 317 men in our camp - they were lined up shouting when I was walking out," he said. "They were saying ‘Don’t forget us. Don't forget us,' and my commitment to them is that I will never forget them."

Savannah Chrisley says she wants to continue working with the Bureau of Prison to uncover abuse and corruption in the system.

The family plans to return to television with a new series airing on Lifetime that will chronicle their legal fight and release. They say cameras were rolling as soon as Todd and Julie Chrisley got home and that they recorded the first time the couple saw each other.

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project" is set to premiere later this year and show the Chrisley children facing the challenge of "carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents."

Outside their own show, the family says Todd and Julie have received numerous offers for other television appearances.

"We're blessed to have our family back, and we're blessed to be coming back to television because we do have a much bigger story to tell now than we ever have," Todd Chrisley said.