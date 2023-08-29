Times Square water main break floods streets, disrupts subway service

A water main break in Times Square caused major problems Tuesday morning, flooding streets and prompting delays for the subway.

The break happened just after 3 a.m. at 7th Ave. and 41st St.

Water from the break flooded several streets, including the 42nd St. subway station.

Closures should be expected on 7th Ave., between W. 42nd St. and W. 39th St., as well as around 40th St. and 8th Ave.

The 20-inch main dates back to 1896.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the water main break, or how long repairs will take.