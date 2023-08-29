Times Square water main break floods streets, disrupts subway service
MANHATTAN - A water main break in Times Square caused major problems Tuesday morning, flooding streets and prompting delays for the subway.
The break happened just after 3 a.m. at 7th Ave. and 41st St.
Water from the break flooded several streets, including the 42nd St. subway station.
Image 1 of 10
▼
Closures should be expected on 7th Ave., between W. 42nd St. and W. 39th St., as well as around 40th St. and 8th Ave.
The 20-inch main dates back to 1896.
It’s not clear at this time what caused the water main break, or how long repairs will take.