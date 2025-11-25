Times Square unveils new 2025 New Year’s Eve Ball, the largest ever

article

The Brief The 2025 Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball is the largest ever, featuring 5,280 Waterford crystals. The new "Constellation Ball" introduces circular crystals for the first time, each designed in three unique sizes. One Times Square will also open new year-round attractions where visitors can see the ball up close and even take home a crystal keepsake.



Times Square officials have revealed a dazzling new look for the 2025 New Year’s Eve Ball, marking the ninth redesign in its more than century-long history.

The 2025 New Year’s Eve Ball

What we know:

Dubbed "The Constellation Ball," the new sphere is covered in 5,280 Waterford crystals. That is almost twice as many as last year's ball, making it the most intricate design yet. It’s also the first to feature circular crystals, replacing the traditional triangular design.

The crystals come in three sizes: 1.5 inches, 3 inches, and 4 inches in diameter. Each crystal has its own unique pattern. A new design will be created and installed each year as part of an annual refresh of the ball’s look.

A view of the Times Square New Year's Eve ball during a media tour in Times Square in New York City, on November 24, 2025. The Times Square ball will be dropped as part of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31. The brand-new ball is the ninth it Expand

The NYE Ball experience

The unveiling coincides with the launch of two ticketed visitor experiences at One Times Square, where the ball is permanently housed:

The Ball Access Experience – allows visitors to view the new ball up close, year-round.

The Premium Ball Experience – includes a one-of-a-kind opportunity to replace one of the previous year’s crystals with a new one and take the removed crystal home as a souvenir.

The previous ball, which made its final descent in January 2025, will be displayed inside One Times Square as part of the upcoming Times Travel immersive history exhibit, expected to open to the public in 2026.

Why it matters

The Times Square Ball remains one of the world’s most recognizable New Year’s symbols, seen by more than a billion people worldwide each December 31.

This year’s redesign aims to highlight the tradition’s continued evolution while blending artistry, innovation and the enduring excitement of the countdown to midnight, according to officials.