Times Square subway station gets kaleidoscopic art makeover by artist Nick Cave

The next time you're in the Times Square-42nd Street subway station, look around.

Over the last few years, the MTA has dramatically transformed the station into a vibrant art space, featuring the works of renowned artist Nick Cave. While many commuters in the bustling hub are often too rushed to notice, those who take a moment to look around are in for a visual treat.

The transformation, a part of MTA Arts and Design's initiative, showcases Cave's work in a striking installation titled "Each One, Every One, Equal All."

The project, covering 4,600 square feet at two of the system's largest stops - Times Square-42nd-Street and Bryant Park - brings Cave's unique Soundsuits, wearable sculptures known for their vibrant and kaleidoscopic designs, to life.

"When you experience and encounter art, particularly when it's unexpected, then in can transform your day," said Sandra Bloodworth, the Director of the MTA Arts & Design.

The project to reconfigure the stations cost $250M, with the art itself costing $1.8M.

The mosaics, made of glass, are not only permanent but easy to clean, with graffiti washing right off.

The art has become a source of pride for New Yorkers, who may take for granted the internationally renowned artwork decorating their daily commute. But there are a lot of tourists who won't.

"Love it!" said a writer. "I'm excited. Finally, something successful in the New York City subway system, you know?"