Times Square attacks: 18 sought after brawl, stabbing

The NYPD is looking for 18 people in connection to two separate attacks Thursday night in Times Square, including a stabbing that left a 17-year-old hospitalized, police said.

According to police, there was some kind of argument before the two attacks happened, but investigators don't believe they are connected.

The teen victim, who was stabbed in the back around 5:30 p.m. near W. 42nd St., as well as some of the suspects, are believed to be migrants, the New York Post reported. Police took seven people into custody and are looking for 16 others. The teen was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Almost two hours later, in the second attack, a 28-year-old man was repeatedly kicked in the head and face by a group of men, police said. Investigators took three people into custody and are looking for two others.

Police are still questioning those taken in custody. They expect charges to come down Friday.

Meanwhile, the stabbing happened just steps away from where two NYPD officers were attacked last month near a migrant shelter.

The two NYPD officers were attacked by as many as 14 people back on Jan. 27 after police said they were trying to break up a group of men accused of acting disorderly near Times Square.

Police initially arrested four people, and then a fifth person a few days later, but outrage grew after all were released without bail.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced fierce criticism over the fact that several suspects wanted in the attack were released on bail and for the time it took to bring down the indictments.

"Based on our thorough investigation, I stand here today confident that we have identified the roles of every person that broke the law and participated in this heinous attack," Bragg said.