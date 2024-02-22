Teen stabbed in Times Square, person of interest in custody

article

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Times Square on Thursday evening.

Police responded to a reported stabbing at around 5:33 p.m. in the vicinity of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

There they found the victim, a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound in his lower back.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

One person of interest has been taken into custody, and police are still looking for multiple other suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.