Times Square NYE ball drop: Numerals '2024' arrive ahead of New Year's Eve

It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York.

The numerals "2024" were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year.

People walk by an installation with the 2024 numerals at Times Square. (Photo by Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles.

After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close.

A view of the New Year's Eve '2024' Numerals that will be lit up at midnight on Dec. 31 in Times Square. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Like every good Broadway show, we have dress rehearsals, so we want to get them out," explained Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. "We want to test them out, make sure that they work."

The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.