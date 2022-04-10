Times Square manhole explosion, fires cause panic

What began as a normal Sunday night in Times Square turned into mass chaos after a manhole explosion and fire sent hundreds of people running.

A loud bang was heard around 7 p.m., and video posted to social media showed people panicking and running down the street.

Con Edison confirmed that one manhole exploded in the Times Square area due to cable failure and that a second manhole was smoking.

The area around West 43rd Street & 7th Avenue was closed off as the FDNY worked to deal with three manhole fires.

Firefighters also found one property on West 43rd Street with elevated carbon monoxide levels and aired out the lower levels of the building.

Despite the shock, no one was reportedly injured and no property was damaged.