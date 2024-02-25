Times Square attacks: NYPD releases images of suspects in brawl, stabbing

The NYPD has released new video and photos of eight suspects they're looking to identify in connection to a stabbing attack in Times Square.

The incident happened Thursday night, when authorities say a group of people got into an argument with a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was punched, kicked and stabbed in the back before the group fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Several people have already been arrested and charged in the incident.