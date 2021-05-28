Time Out Market opens in DUMBO ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Time Out Market New York is bringing together the area's top culinary talent.



"We have a great selection of some of our favorite chefs," says Sumindi Peiris, the Global CMO of the Time Out Group. "We have some new surprises as well."



The opening weekend lineup includes 10 different eateries with more kitchens debuting later this summer. Selections include treats from Sugar Hill Creamery, to hand-crafted pizza from Fornino and homestyle Thai food from Wayla.



The waterfront venue at 55 Water Street in DUMBO is curated by Timeout editors builds itself as a cultural experience.

"You'll get to see all the creatives--wonderful artists and musicians that in the last year, haven't had a chance to really showcase their talents," adds Peiris.



Between the scenic views of the Manhattan skyline, to all of the options--there's something for everyone. Plus space gives back to local eateries through a program called, Love Local. This summer the initiative will take more of a hoppy twist with a brand-new Love Local Brews Bar on the fifth floor will be serving a collection of beers from local Kings Country breweries.



Kicking off the opening weekend, there will be live music, tastings from local breweries, art installations, plus much, much more. For a full guide to all the Memorial Day weekend festivities, log onto Time Out New York.