How to watch Tuesday's VP debate in NYC live

Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to clash on Tuesday in the only scheduled vice-presidential debate ahead of the November election.

The debate will be held three weeks after President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris debated.

Walz, who is Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day. They have been crisscrossing the country to introduce themselves to voters, paying special attention to the handful of battleground states that will determine the winner.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1. The duration of the debate will be 90 minutes.

The debate will be held in New York City.

Often the scene of fundraising events for candidates in both parties, New York has been considered a reliably Democratic state in the general election. But Trump, a native New Yorker, has insisted he has a chance to put it in the Republican column this year, despite losing the state in his two earlier bids for the presidency, and has held events in the South Bronx and on Long Island.

Harris, meanwhile, has announced she’s skipping this year’s Al Smith dinner, a Catholic Charities benefit event held in New York City that is typically used to promote collegiality and good humor. Rather than attend the Oct. 17 gala — at which Trump will now be the sole featured speaker — Harris’ campaign said she would stump in a battleground state instead.

The debate will be moderated by Norah O’Donnell, anchor of "CBS Evening News," and Margaret Brennan from CBS’ "Face the Nation."

CBS said Friday that it would be up to the candidates, not the moderators, to fact-check each other in real time.

The two sides agreed that the vice presidential candidates’ microphones will stay on while their opponent is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS says it reserves the right to shut off a hot mic when necessary. Each candidate will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last.

There will be no audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.