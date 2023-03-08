TikTok's 'bold glamour' filter has the internet divided

A new beauty filter is going viral on TikTok, and it's causing a frenzy.

Since its launch the bold glamour filter is all anyone on the app is talking about.

With over 16 million videos, and hundreds of millions of hashtags used, the filter is viral, for several reasons.

Why can’t I look like that right now?

The bold glamour filter aggregates features that are conventionally flattering. The result: a perfectly symmetrical face, a chiseled jaw line and even whiter teeth. It is so realistic, that some people want to enhance their face to resemble the filter.

Dr. Monica Kieu is a facial plastic surgeon, who says that patients are bringing in their filtered photos to use as a blueprint for their cosmetic enhancements.

We can sort of recreate the look but never to the full extent… They need to have realistic expectations," — Dr. Monica Kieu, Plastic Surgeon

Critics also say the filter is setting unrealistic standards of beauty for young girls. Some even say, they create a sense of false advertising, be it on a dating app or in an influencer’s makeup campaign.