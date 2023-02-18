Tiger Woods responds to backlash of handing Justin Thomas a tampon: 'Friends having fun'

article

Tiger Woods still has some power in his swing, and he let his playing partners know about it on Thursday.

After Justin Thomas failed to outdrive the 47-year-old Woods, the 15-time major champion handed him a tampon.

The incident occurred on the ninth tee during the first round, but people started to take notice of what happened late Thursday night.

One writer said Woods had " employed basic misogyny to insult " Thomas, "replicating an old prank that immature school boys used to think was funny."

Another said Woods had stooped to a "new low," and many others thought the move was sexist and degrading to women.

Thomas laughed at what Woods called a "prank," but Woods noted that many haven't taken it lightly.

"It was supposed to be a funny game, but obviously it hasn't turned out that way," Woods said. "If I offend anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun."

He did apologize for his actions .

"If I offend anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way, but between us, it's different."

Woods and Thomas have grown close since the latter became a pro. They were paired together during the 2019 Presidents Cup, winning both of their team matches.

Woods (+!) is currently outside the projected even cutline, but he won't know his fate for the weekend until the end of the second round.

The Genesis Invitational is Woods' first tournament since The Open Championship last July.

