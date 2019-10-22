Tie-dye fashion makes a comeback

The tie-dye trend may be a “blast from the past,” but according to Vogue Magazine, it’s back now, bigger than ever, and it’s selling out of stores quickly.

The trend is faring especially well at Pandemonium, a boutique in the heart of Babylon Village, where you’ll find a splash of tie-dye clothing around every corner.

The looks on display vary in shade and style, and with limitless options to choose from, it’s a trend store owner Jacqueline DiDonato says is versatile enough to fit any season or any occasion.

DiDonato also says demand has grown so high, she’s already ordered tie-dye as part of her 2020 Spring and Summer collections.

You can find it where it’s very neutral, and then you can find it where it’s very bold, so I feel like you can cover people that are maybe younger in a t-shirt crop top, and you actually can see it in a ballgown,” DiDonato explains.

Tie-dye made first became popular in the 1960s into the 1970s and was associated with American counterculture; used as a form of self-expression.

However, entrepreneur and fashion influencer Nicole Rose Stillings argues that the tie-dye rebirth wasn’t necessarily fueled by social or political protest.

”I don’t know if it necessarily speaks to the political culture that we have at the time so much as people would make it seem,” she adds.

Experts say tie-dye won’t be going anywhere too soon, and that the popular look will most likely remain on the shelves for at least another year or two.