River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:31 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 7:46 AM EDT until MON 11:45 AM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:45 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:05 AM EDT, Fairfield County

Thrift shop demand increases in 2023

Manhattan
Thrift shopping

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini has the video.

NEW YORK CITY - Thrift shopping is not new but for some younger shoppers like Caleb Foster, it’s a way of life. 

"I like to find things that are unique," Foster said. 

In this economy, shopping thrift means lower prices for clothing at a time when prices are generally up. 

The owners of Thrift NYC, Nick Norman and Michael Aylward, say they are seeing increasing demand. They recently opened their third location in Manhattan. They initially opened their doors in 2021.  

"We just have so many customers," Aylward said.

The business owners say many of their regulars are between the ages of 18 and 35. They are observing that younger shoppers want to thrift for both style and value.

A newly released report by Thredup, an online clothing, shoes, and accessories resale platform and analytics firm GlobalData found "30% of gen z choose secondhand to afford higher-end brands" but they are interested in everything from luxury brands like Fendi and Givenchy to more affordable midlevel brands like J Crew and Zara.