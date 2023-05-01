Thrift shop demand increases in 2023

Thrift shopping is not new but for some younger shoppers like Caleb Foster, it’s a way of life.

"I like to find things that are unique," Foster said.

In this economy, shopping thrift means lower prices for clothing at a time when prices are generally up.

The owners of Thrift NYC, Nick Norman and Michael Aylward, say they are seeing increasing demand. They recently opened their third location in Manhattan. They initially opened their doors in 2021.

"We just have so many customers," Aylward said.

The business owners say many of their regulars are between the ages of 18 and 35. They are observing that younger shoppers want to thrift for both style and value.

A newly released report by Thredup, an online clothing, shoes, and accessories resale platform and analytics firm GlobalData found "30% of gen z choose secondhand to afford higher-end brands" but they are interested in everything from luxury brands like Fendi and Givenchy to more affordable midlevel brands like J Crew and Zara.