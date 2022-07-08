Three women charged after violent food fight at Lower East Side restaurant

Three women have been arrested and a Lower East Side restaurant is rebuilding after a shocking incident captured on social media over the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to authorities, the women, identified as Pearl Ozaria, Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson, walked into Bel Fries on Ludlow Street at around 4 a.m. and placed their order.

Employees who were working at the time said the women wanted more sauce, and upon being informed that they would be charged $1.75, allegedly jumped over the counter and began wreaking havoc, throwing objects at employees, and destroying plastic pandemic barriers and computers.

The NYPD says two employees suffered minor head injuries during the attack.

The suspects were taken into custody and now face a number of charges, including assault and criminal mischief.

Glenn Hardy, the attorney for Johnson, said that there is more to the story and that the public has seen a very limited bit of information, alluding to an argument happening between the employees and the trio of women where inflammatory language was used.

However, the viral video shows the women laughing and twerking on top of the counter as they allegedly assaulted the employees and other customers recorded the chaos.

The suspects are due back in court on July 21.