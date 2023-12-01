Three teens arrested for series of attacks on Jewish people in Brooklyn

The NYPD says it has arrested three teenage boys in connection to a string of assaults on Jewish people in Brooklyn last week.

The three suspects allegedly attacked three Jewish people unjust 40 minutes in Midwood on the afternoon of November 25.

Two of the suspects, both 14 years old, have been charged with three counts of assault as a hate crime. The third suspect, a 13-year-old, has been charged with two counts of assault.

According to police, in the first incident, police say the suspects confronted a 40-year-old man walking home from a synagogue near East 15th Street and Avenue L, punching him multiple times and fleeing on a scooter.

Just over 30 minutes later, the suspects approached a 15-year-old boy walking near Avenue J and East 17th Street, punching and kicking that victim before running away on foot.

Finally, just five minutes later, the suspects attacked a 27-year-old man walking near East 18th Street and Avenue L, kicking the victim before fleeing on foot.

All three victims sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Hate crimes against Jewish people in New York City have soared since the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel and Israel's resulting military campaign in Gaza.